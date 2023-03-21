McGuigan welcomes Wrightbus new order to deliver 18 zero emission buses

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed news that Wrightbus has secured a new order to deliver 18 zero emission buses for First Bus in Leicester.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"It is great news that Wrightbus has secured a new order to deliver 18 zero emission buses for First Bus in Leicester.

“This contract is also good news for the local area and comes on the back of a recent £25.3 million contract to supply 117 of the battery-electric vehicles.

"As well as helping the environment it will attract investment, grow our local businesses and create more jobs and prosperity."