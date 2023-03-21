Potential to host Euro 2028 an 'exciting opportunity' – O'Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said the ongoing bid to host the Euro 2028 football tournament is an ‘exciting opportunity’ and would be a major boost to the local economy.

Speaking after meeting with the IFA and GAA at Windsor Park today with Conor Murphy and Deirdre Hargey, Michelle O’Neill said:

“The bid to host Euro 2028 in Britain and Ireland, with the possibility of seven fixtures being held in the north, is an exciting opportunity that cannot be missed.

“If successful, this will attract visitors from all over the world to our towns and cities, providing a major boost to the local economy and creating jobs.

“Today, we met with the IFA and GAA for an update on the bid, and I welcome the continued efforts of both organisations in working in partnership to make this happen.

“The Executive must be restored now and a sports minister in place that is fully focused on seizing this opportunity and ensuring we have stadiums and facilities that are fit for purpose.

“We need to see work started urgently on the new Casement Park to ensure this first-class venue is ready for the potential of hosting Euro 2028 matches.

“All parties must work together around the Executive table to realise the major potential that delivering this tournament will have on our economy and in promoting local sports on the world stage.”