Executive needed to help patients who are suffering from cancer – Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said suffering cancer patients and their families need the Executive up and running now.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“It is unacceptable that the cancer strategy has been sitting on the shelf for a year while cancer patients continue to suffer on unacceptable waiting lists.

“Treatment for cancer can be life-saving and it requires urgent action to ensure vulnerable patients have access to quality care and treatment.

“Ongoing delays in diagnosis is having a severe detrimental impact on treatment.

“Cancer patients can’t wait. More delay in progressing this work is compounding the trauma and worry of cancer patients and their families.

“We need an Executive formed now and parties working together around the table to prioritise investment in the health service, to hire more doctors and nurses and tackle waiting lists now.”