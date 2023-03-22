Executive must be restored to maximise investment and trade opportunities - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said businesses need the Executive restored to maximise job creation, investment and trade opportunities created by the Protocol.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"Research from Chartered Accountants Ireland has reinforced calls from the majority of businesses for the Executive to be restored immediately so that they can seize trade, investment and job creation opportunities.

“Unique access to both the British and EU markets is a huge opportunity to strengthen our economy and grow local businesses and it cannot be missed.

“Savage Tory cuts and bad decision making coupled with no local ministers taking decisions or setting a Budget has impacted on our businesses and on our economy. Now is the time for political leadership.

“Businesses need all parties working together around the Executive table now and I would urge the DUP again to listen to the voices of local businesses and get back to work to transform our economy.”