Futile and punishing blockade should end and Executive restored immediately – O’Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill said today that the public want and deserve the Executive they voted for to support them through the crises in health and cost of living and build a better future for all.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The negotiation between the EU and the British government has concluded.

"The Brexit Joint Committee meets this Friday to adopt the deal into EU law and we move on to the implementation stage.

“The onus is on the British and Irish governments and all parties – not least the DUP to now get Stormont moving.

“It’s time to move forward. We need to see the Assembly and Executive working now to address the problems in our health service and deliver for business, for workers and families.

“We now have unprecedented economic opportunities to strengthen our economy and create more and better jobs.

“Further blocking the formation of an Executive will only deepen the chaos caused by Brexit and discourage international investors.

“Our people and our economy can't wait. We need stability and we need to see the Executive in place without any further delays.

“Sinn Féin stands ready to form that Executive today and deliver for workers and families.

“The public have been punished for long enough by this futile and shameful DUP blockade.

“The people want and deserve the Executive they voted for to support them through cost of living, to help fix the health service and build a better future for all our people.”