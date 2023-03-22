Tories Brexit checks will damage all-Ireland tourism - Mason

Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason has called on the British Home Office 'Electronic Travel Authorisation' requirements to be scrapped.

The party’s tourism spokesperson said:

“The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) proposals will create barriers for visitors coming into the north from the south. It should be scrapped.

“With around 70% of tourists in the north arriving in Ireland via Dublin, this legislation directly threatens £250 million that’s spent in the local economy.

“The visa-waiver document for journeys across the border will impact more than a half a million tourists annually and damage all-Ireland tourism.

“This policy is both absurd and offensive and shows a total lack of understanding by the British government about the damaging impact of this legislation to Ireland.

“Tourism and hospitality groups have been very clear in opposition to this legislation. The British Government should heed the call and scrap it.”