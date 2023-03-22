Shame on government for making conscious decision to make ordinary people homeless - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has said the government’s refusal to reverse its decision to end the eviction ban will lead to levels of homelessness never before thought possible.

Deputy Ó Broin was responding after government parties, along with some independent TDs, this evening voted in favour of extending the eviction ban, a decision that will see thousands of people lose the roof from over their heads in the coming weeks and months.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“In nine days’ time, the emergency ban on no-fault evictions will come to an end, and we will see levels of homelessness we never before thought possible.

“Residential Tenancies Board figures tell us that 3000 families, single people, couples, families with children and pensioners have eviction notices that will fall due in April.

“Every TD present today had a clear choice to make, and shame on Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Green Party - every one of their backbenchers - and those independent TDs who knowingly chose to make ordinary people in their communities homeless.

“Many of these people will be forced to move in with family and friends, others will be forced to emigrate because they will be unable to find alternative accommodation.

“But worse, many men, women and children with eviction notices will seek emergency accommodation, which is already at capacity in many local authorities across the state.

“This means people will be forced to sleep rough, while families with children will be referred to Garda stations for a safe place to sleep.

“That is the shameful legacy of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, and all those who supported their decision today.

“I once again call on the government to reverse its decision, to extend the emergency ban on evictions and, crucially, to put in place the emergency measures we have been screaming for them to put in place.”