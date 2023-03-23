Sinn Féin introduces bill that would force government to reverse decision to end eviction ban - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, today introduced a bill that if passed would force the government, who he accused of abandoning renters, to reverse its decision to end the eviction ban.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The government has abandoned renters. Sinn Féin never will.

“I want the government to be under no illusions about the seriousness of Sinn Féin’s position on this issue.

“The government this week, supported by independent TDs, made a conscious decision to increase homelessness.

“They did so while failing to put in place any mitigation measures to protect those renters who will be at risk of losing their homes from April.

“That is why I have today introduced the Residential Tenancies (Deferment of Termination Dates of Certain Tenancies) Act.

“The bill, based on the government's own legislation passed last October, is the only way to prevent the impending human catastrophe of rising homelessness in eight days’ time.

“Our bill, which will be voted on next week, would extend the ban on no-fault evictions to January 31st next year, with phased ending for renters through February, March and April next year.

“That would give the government the breathing space to significantly reduce the flow of adults and children into homelessness - something they have failed to do during the time afforded by the current eviction ban.

“They must extend the ban, and implement an emergency response, such as what we had during Covid-19, and to use planning and procurement powers to target vacant and derelict properties and new building technologies to deliver a social and affordable homes above existing targets.

“These new homes would be specifically for those single people and families in emergency accommodation.

“We have one last chance to stop thousands losing their homes.

“If Sinn Féin's bill passes next week, the government will be forced to act.”

Sinn Féin's bill can be read here.