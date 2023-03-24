Time to move forward as deal between EU and Britain is ratified – O’Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said it is ‘time to move forward’ and called for the restoration of an Executive to work for all.

Speaking after the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee ratified the recent deal between the EU and the British government at a meeting in London today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“The Joint Committee met this morning to ratify the deal and the British Government and EU are now moving towards its implementation.

“Now is the time to move forward. The negotiation is over, and the deal is done.

“We have a big opportunity to strengthen our economy and create good jobs by seizing the competitive advantage that unique access to the EU and British markets offers us.

“Let’s get back to business. People can’t wait any longer.

“Vital services in health, education, rural transport, and in our community and voluntary sector are facing devastating cuts because there is no budget, no Executive and no local ministers supporting them against unadulterated Tory cuts.

“They need the Executive restored now and parties working together to fix the health service and give relief to workers and families who continue to struggle with cost of living pressures.

“The British Government must end its cycle of savage cuts.

“They must invest in our public services so that an incoming Executive can tackle the challenges facing all our people and seize the opportunities available to create jobs and strengthen the economy.”