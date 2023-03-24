Tory Legacy Bill should be scrapped - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has again called for the British Government’s flawed Legacy Bill to be scrapped without delay.

Responding to a damning report from the European Association of Lawyers for Democracy and Human Rights, the North Belfast MP said:

“Leading international lawyers from across Europe, the US and South Africa have become the latest people to hit out at the flawed Legacy Bill and call for its abandonment.

“The Legacy Bill is unworkable and does not enjoy the support of victims and survivors, the Irish Government, human rights experts and none of the political parties on this island.

“Ultimately, it is in breach of the Good Friday Agreement, and it is incompatible with international human rights obligations.

“This legislation is about; amnesties for British state forces; denying investigation; avoiding accountability and cover-up and shutting down families from ever getting truth and justice.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House in 2014 demonstrated that working together is the best way to achieve an agreed way forward, not self-serving solo runs. This Bill should be scrapped without delay.”