Kelly pays tribute to the family of Liam Holden for campaign for truth and justice

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has paid tribute to the family of Liam Holden for their campaign for truth and justice.

Speaking after the High Court ruled that Liam Holden was tortured into signing a statement admitting to killing a British soldier in 1972 which he was entirely innocent of, Gerry Kelly said:

“For nearly 50 years Liam Holden, right up until his death last year, and his family campaigned to shine a light on his torture, including waterboarding, at the hands of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment.

“I want to commend Liam's family for their determination and dignity and their continued campaign for truth and justice.

“Today’s verdict in the courts is further vindication of that campaign.

“It will give heart to and strengthen the resolve of other campaigns of truth and justice to continue to fight the British government’s attempts to silence them.

“The court’s ruling shows once again that the British government’s cruel and callous legacy bill should be scrapped.

“The cover-ups should end.

"British state forces cannot be above the law.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House must be implemented in a human rights' compliant manner.

“All families have a right to truth and justice."