British government needs to properly invest in our public services - Sheehanv

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said the British government needs to properly invest in our public services and end the cycle of cruel cuts to our education system.

Pat Sheehan said:

“Cuts to our education system and vital services and programmes which support and benefit our young people must be opposed.

"Sinn Féin has made our opposition to these cuts clear to the Department of Education, outlining the severe impact they will have on children’s education.

“The British government must deliver proper investment in our public services so that our schools can plan and support our young people.

“Our public services have been left at the mercy of an unadulterated Tory Budget with no local ministers at the wheel to take spending decisions to protect our people and businesses from the worst impacts.

"That’s unacceptable. We need an Executive up and running now and parties working together to support our children and young people against savage Tory cuts.”