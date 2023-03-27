Time for drug dealing loyalist gangs to end their criminal activity - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said it’s time for drug dealing loyalist gangs to pack up and go and end their criminal activity.

Speaking after a weekend of chaos orchestrated by these gangs in East Belfast and Newtownards, the party’s policing spokesperson said:

“Reports of more threats, intimidation and attacks by loyalist gangs over the weekend are absolutely despicable and outrageous.

“The only motive these criminal gangs have is continuing to drive misery and fear into our communities through racketeering, drug dealing, extortion, intimidation, threats and murder.

“Rather than ‘expelling’ drug dealers from their gangs and issuing threats, the real question is why do they continue to exist 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement?

“These gangs have no place in our communities. They should pack up and go.

“There is an onus on political leaders to call out this intimidation and for the Police to act to hold those responsible accountable and end the continued existence of armed criminal gangs in our society.”