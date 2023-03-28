British government must deliver proper investment in our public services - Baker

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has said the British government needs to properly invest in our public services and end the cycle of cruel cuts.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“The crisis facing many of our community and voluntary groups including youth organisations resulting from a culmination of lost EU funds and Tory Budget cuts is deeply concerning.

“Successful voluntary youth organisations have been informed by the Education Authority that they are unable to confirm funding will continue from May 2023.

“This places the future of some youth clubs at stake.

“Our public services have been left at the mercy of an unadulterated Tory Budget with no local ministers at the wheel to take spending decisions to protect our people and businesses from the worst impacts.

“The British government must deliver proper investment in our public services so these groups can plan and support our young people.

"We need an Executive up and running with local ministers in place and parties working together to protect vital community services and to support our children and young people against savage Tory cuts.”