British government's failure to fully replace lost European funding will cause the loss of essential services and jobs - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said that Brexit and the British government's failure to fully replace lost European funding will cause the loss of essential services and jobs.

The former Finance Minister said:

“Cuts to vital community projects and services are a direct result of Brexit and the loss of millions of pounds of European funding.

“The British government promised to fully replace that funding. They have broken that promise to the many vulnerable and disadvantaged people that these services protect.

“The British government was well aware of the devastating consequences of the loss of this European funding and I am deeply frustrated that they have refused to resolve this problem.

“Time is now running out for these important services and for the dedicated workers who will lose their jobs. This funding should be fully replaced today. Communities can’t wait.”