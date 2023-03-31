Health workers deserve fair pay and safe working conditions - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said health and social care workers deserve fair pay and safe working conditions.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Health workers are entitled to fair pay and safe conditions. They are stretched to the limit and burnt out from working long hours.

“Chronic understaffing and extra pressure put on already stretched workers is unsafe and is putting both patients and staff at risk.

“In the absence of a functioning Executive, it is the British government’s responsibility to deliver a fair deal for health and social care workers.

“It is unfair, unjust and totally unacceptable that the pay offer made to NHS staff in England has not been extended to health and social care workers in the north.

“We have made our anger and deep frustration at this approach clear to the British Prime Minister and have requested with him to again raise these concerns and challenge their inaction.

“Health and social care workers cannot wait any longer for political leadership. They need an Executive formed now, a health minister in place and parties working together to prioritise investment into our health service.”