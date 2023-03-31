British government should fully replace lost EU funding - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said the British government should fully replace lost EU funding and this funding should be allocated by a restored Executive.

Conor Murphy said:

“The Executive successfully delivered ESF funding for years, but this money was lost as a result of Brexit.

"The British government promised to replace the funding in full and decided to allocate the replacement funding itself.

"The British government has waited until the day funding runs out before telling community groups whether they have replacement funding.

“That is nothing short of cruel, as workers who have been on protective notice for months didn't know this morning if they would have a job tomorrow.

“Many groups have lost out on funding, meaning a collapse of vital services which help people take up work.

"The Shared Prosperity Fund has been a disaster.

“The British government should fully replace lost EU funding and this funding should be allocated by a restored Executive."