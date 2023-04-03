Delargy hails ‘major step forward’ for Meenan Square

Residents and the wider community will be delighted at today’s confirmation of a major step forward for the Meenan Square redevelopment plan, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after Apex Housing Association confirmed it has purchased the site and was now proceeding with a major mixed-use development there.

Pádraig Delargy said:

“This is a hugely exciting project by Apex Housing in partnership with the Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative and Meenan Square Developments Ltd.

“It represents a huge investment in the heart of the Bogside that will see the construction of a new community hub, much-needed social housing and other local amenities.

“It will also signal the total transformation of a site which has become an eyesore and a source of anti-community behaviour which has blighted the lives of local residents for many years.

“With construction now due to begin by next Autumn, I am sure those residents and the wider community will be delighted that, finally, the site is set to be put to a positive use.”