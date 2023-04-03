Regional solution for adult ADHD must be delivered - Kearney

Speaking after a meeting at the Department of Health to address the lack of provision for adult ADHD diagnoses in the Northern Trust area, Sinn Féin’s South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney said:

“Today I met with the Department of Health Permanent Secretary to raise the lack of provision for adult ADHD diagnoses and treatment in the Northern Trust area.

“Adults with ADHD are being failed by the NHS in the north and since I began communicating with the Department on their behalf, I have not received any substantive reassurance that time-framed measures will be brought forward to address this unmet need within the health and social care system.

“I told today’s meeting that a fundamental health inequality exists which creates a differential approach towards adults with ADHD.

“The existing system is failing to support these adults. It is unacceptable that they are left to work out their own diagnoses to then be told that neither a NHS clinical diagnosis, or subsequent treatments are unavailable.

“The Permanent Secretary has acknowledged that inconsistencies exist across Trusts in the north. A regional solution to address adult ADHD is urgently required.

“Adults with ADHD should not be subject to an effective postcode lottery for treatment according to what Trust area they live within.

“I impressed on the Permanent Secretary the need to deliver a stipulated timeframe for consistent regional provision of diagnoses and treatment.

“I also requested that the Department engage directly with the Northern Trust to expedite arrangements which provide adult ADHD treatment under the NHS.”