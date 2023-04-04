Cabinet split on eviction ban caused cliff edge for thousands of renters - Matt Carthy TD
Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy has said that it is clear that a cabinet row between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the eviction ban resulted in a sudden cliff edge for thousands of renters.
Fr Peter McVerry has said that a cabinet source revealed that the Housing Minister believed the eviction ban was going to be extended, but that he was overruled by the Taoiseach on this matter. Deputy Carthy said today that this was the only explanation for the debacle of recent weeks.
Speaking today, Teachta Carthy said:
“It is clear that Darragh O’Brien had thought that the eviction ban was going to be extended. It is the only logical explanation for the debacle of the last two weeks.
“There obviously was an expectation within the Department of Housing that there would be an extension of the eviction ban beyond March 31st. This is why there was no plan in place. It is why there is no emergency accommodation available in many counties. It is why there was no clarity about the tenant in situ scheme. It is why legislation was not prepared.
“It is why 7,000 working families, single people and pensioners are now at risk of losing their homes in the coming weeks.
“It is disgraceful that ordinary renters across the state are now being forced to pay the price for a row in the cabinet and a lack of leadership and planning.
“It is not too late for the government to re-instate the ban. They must do the right thing and protect renters.
“The devastating news yesterday of thousands more households getting eviction notices makes it clear that time and space is needed to put the required safety net in place. A failure to act will have catastrophic consequences for households across the country.
“The government must tell people facing homelessness as a result of their decision where are they meant to go? If they still cannot answer this crucial question, they cannot continue with their chaotic and cruel decision to end the eviction ban.
“Every day that this government continues in office, they are causing more and more damage to people affected by the housing crisis.”