Baker seeking urgent clarity on appointment of Children’s Commissioner

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has said the failure to appoint a Commissioner has left children and young people without an independent advocate at a time when young people’s services being threatened by Tory cuts.

The party’s spokesperson for Children and Young People said:

“I have written to the Executive Office seeking urgent on clarity on when a new Children & Young People’s Commissioner will be appointed.

“Applications closed in January, and it is concerning that a Commissioner is still not in place to advocate for the rights of young people.

“We need an independent Commissioner in place now to fight young people’s corner at a time of savage Tory cuts that is stripping away payments to ensure children have a hot meal over the holidays and slashing vital youth services.”