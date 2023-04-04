‘Huge economic opportunities must be seized’ - Conor Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said the huge opportunities available to the north must be seized and said people and businesses have ‘had enough’ and need the Executive formed now.

Responding to comments by the chair of CBI, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“We are in a time of huge opportunity for our local businesses to use the economic advantage available to create good jobs, grow our businesses and strengthen our economy.

“The deal between the EU and British government has unlocked unique and unparalleled access to both the EU and British markets – the envy of economies all over the world.

“We need political stability and the Executive formed now to seize those opportunities.

“The eyes of the world will be on us next week as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the visit of the US President Joe Biden. It cannot be wasted.

“It would be unforgivable if these opportunities are squandered by the DUP’s boycott of the Executive and their refusal to work with the rest of us to create jobs and strengthen our economy.

“People and businesses have had enough of delay and uncertainty. Our people can’t wait. Our businesses can’t wait and, critically, international investors will not wait. We need an Executive now.”