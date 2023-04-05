Government must act on recommendations from Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Environment and Climate Action, Darren O’Rourke TD, has welcomed the final report of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss launched today, stating that it made abundantly clear this was no longer an issue that the government could continue to ignore.

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“The report has laid bare the scale of biodiversity loss in Ireland, which has been fuelled by decades of inaction by successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael led governments.

“I want to commend the work of the Citizens' Assembly in producing this important report. We are calling on the government to urgently take note of its recommendations and to act on them.

“While a great challenge lies ahead, the report provides extensive insight into steps that can be taken to make progress. Sinn Féin looks forward to participating in this process.

“The crises that confront us in climate and biodiversity are interlinked; so too are their solutions. We must urgently act to address them in tandem as part of a just transition.”