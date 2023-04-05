MEP MacManus welcomes Funding for Ireland West Airport

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed the announcement of over five million euros in funding for Ireland West Airport Knock under the Regional Airports Programme. The Midlands Northwest representative says that regional airports like Ireland West are vital to the local economy and must continue to be supported.



MEP MacManus said:



“I welcome this announcement of over five million euros in funding for Ireland West Airport. This funding will provide for a number of security and safety upgrades at the airport, including a new passenger security screening system.”



“Along with my Sinn Féin colleagues I have been consistently vocal that Ireland West and other regional airports must be supported due to their importance to the local economy.”



“Ireland West is a critical driver of economic development and tourism in our region, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing over €180 million to the regional economy annually.”



“The airport, like other infrastructural projects like the Western Rail Corridor, will be crucial in addressing regional imbalance and reinvigorating the economy in the west of Ireland and the State must continue to support their plans for expansion in the time ahead, in particular their proposed 600-acre SDZ enterprise campus.”



“Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the importance of regional airports like Ireland West and work to ensure that they receive their fair share of funding from the State.” ENDS

Pictured at Ireland West Airport are (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Joe Gilmore (Managing Director), Rose Conway Walsh TD, Cllr Gerry Murray



