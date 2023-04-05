Patients on lists for cancer treatment cannot wait - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said patients on lists for cancer treatment cannot wait and called for the Executive to be restored now to cut chronic waiting lists.

The party's health spokesperson was speaking after meeting with a cancer charity today:

“Patients on lists for life-saving cancer treatment cannot wait, urgent action is needed to support them now.

“It is unacceptable that the cancer strategy has been sitting on the shelf for a year while cancer patients continue to suffer on chronic waiting lists.

"Early diagnosis is vital for good outcomes and there must be investment to diagnose cancers at the earliest possible point.

“We need the Executive restored now and parties working together to invest in the health service and address unacceptable waiting lists.

“People suffering with cancer cannot wait. Any more delays in progressing this work is compounding the trauma and worry of cancer patients and their families.”