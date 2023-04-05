Dillon welcomes judge's support for compensation for those affected by contaminated blood scandal

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed a judge's comments that parents and children of the contaminated blood scandal, should receive government compensation.

Linda Dillon said:

"I welcome the judge’s support for those affected by the contaminated blood scandal in receiving government compensation.

"Compensation will not only help improve the lives of those affected by the scandal, but it is also a recognition of the terrible hurt and suffering caused"