O’Neill hails opening of Derry-Dungiven A6 dual carriageway

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has hailed the opening of the Derry-Dungiven section of the A6 road.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“This is a hugely significant day as the Derry to Dungiven section of the new A6 dual carriageway finally opens.

“Many years of hard work have gone into transforming this road and unlocking huge opportunities for the north west and improving its connections.

“Not only will this upgrade greatly improve this road and make it safer, it will also cut journey times for the thousands of people who use the A6 every day.

“The Dungiven bypass, which has been campaigned for for many years, will now divert the constant bottleneck of traffic out of the town and make the air cleaner for the people who live there.

“I want to commend everyone who played a role in getting this major section of the road finished and opened.”