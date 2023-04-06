Hargey expresses deep concern at uncertainty facing vital community services

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has expressed deep concern at uncertainty facing community workers as a result of Tory Budget cuts.

Speaking after meeting with representatives of Neighbourhood Renewal Partnerships, the party’s communities spokesperson said:

“I met with community workers today from Neighbourhood Renewal Partnerships across the north whose staff are on three-month contracts and have no certainty on the future.

“This is deeply worrying for these workers at a time when people are already squeezed due to rising living costs and household pressures.

“But it is also deeply concerning for the local communities who rely on the frontline services that these workers and organisations deliver and the major regeneration and transformation work that they continue to deliver in all areas.

“It’s unacceptable that our public services and department have been left at the mercy of an unadulterated Tory Budget from London and with no local ministers to take decisions.

“We need the Executive restored now and parties working together to protect our public services and our communities from savage Tory cuts.”