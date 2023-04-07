MEP MacManus welcomes news of new home For Dundalk Men’s Shed

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed the news that a new home has been found for Dundalk Men’s Shed. The Midlands Northwest representative recently visited Shed members at their former premises in Seatown, and said that this news will come as a relief to all in the local community.



MEP MacManus said:

“I recently visited Dundalk Men’s Shed at their former premises in Seatown with my colleague Ruairí Ó Murchú TD. They were in the process of clearing out the premises when I visited as they had been asked by the property owners to vacate and were extremely concerned that they would have nowhere to go."



“I was delighted to hear the news this week that they have found a new home in Muirhevnamor on the Community Gardens site. I would like to commend all involved in the shed and my colleagues Ruairí Ó Murchú and Cllr Kevin Meenan for all their hard work to secure this new space."



“The importance of promoting social inclusion as we emerge from the pandemic should not be underestimated. Men’s Sheds allow elderly people to actively participate in their local communities, provide them with a sense of belonging, and are a fantastic asset to any local area."



“The men I met with in Dundalk spoke passionately about the positive impact the shed has had for the mental well-being of local elderly men. There was something for everybody there, whether it was art, woodwork or just a cup of tea. They described how some men would have ended up in care by now if it was not for the men’s shed."



“This underlined the importance of the shed to the local community and this news will come as a relief to all in Dundalk. I wish all involved in Dundalk Men’s Shed the very best as they settle in to their new home. ENDS

See attached photo of (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Gene Yore, Peter O’Neill (Chair), Ruairí Ó Murchú TD and John Freeman at Dundalk Men’s Shed former premises at Seatown



