Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU - Dublin Launch



The Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus and Mayo TD, Rose Conway-Walsh, are to host the launch of the new research document - “Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU.”



The launch of the independent report “Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU” by Professor Colin Harvey and Mr. Mark Bassett Barrister-at-Law will take place in the European Parliament Liaison Office in Dublin.



Speaking from Sligo, MacManus said:



“As an MEP representing the border region of Ireland, from a party which has a large number of elected representatives in both the north and south of Ireland, I have been following and working on the Brexit debate closely since I joined the Parliament. Protecting the Good Friday Agreement and Ireland from the harmful impacts of Brexit has been my primary priority.”



‘As we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the historic Good Friday Agreement, I believe it is now time we embark on its next chapter. That is to plan and prepare for reunification. Therefore I am delighted we will be launching the independent report “Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU” by Professor Colin Harvey and Mr. Mark Bassett Barrister-at-Law in the European Parliament Liaison Office in Dublin.”



Speaking from Mayo, Teachta Conway-Walsh said:



“The potential for Irish reunification is a fundamental part of the Good Friday Agreement.”



“There is a need for planning and preparation. This report makes an important contribution towards that body of work.”



“The report makes it clear that there are existing assurances from the EU that Ireland as a whole would have automatic full membership within the EU following a successful reunification referendum.”



“The report also makes the case for the EU taking a positive and explicitly supportive stance towards Irish reunification as it has taken an active role in promoting peace and reconciliation through EU funding programmes.



“Planning for Irish Unity remains the responsibility of the Irish Government. However, an important contribution can be made by the EU in areas of exclusive or shared competence under EU treaties.” CRÍOCH/ENDS



Where: European Parliament Liaison Office, 12-14 Lower Mount Street Dublin D02 W710

When: 12h30 Friday April 21











