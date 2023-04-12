Irish Wool Council launch a positive step forward for sector - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Claire Kerrane TD, has welcomed the launch of the new Irish Grown Wool Council (IGWC), following a meeting of stakeholders from the wool and sheep sector.

The all-island council will bring together industry representatives to build on the potential of the Irish wool sector, and will also look to improve the quality of Irish-farmed wool and facilitate collaboration in product and market research.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“The launch of the Irish Wool Council is a positive step forward for the sector and implements one of the key recommendations of the Wool Feasibility Study published last year.

“There is huge potential for Irish farmed wool as an indigenous industry, and the establishment of the council is a key part of realising that potential.

“Individuals and organisations involved in the wool and sheep sector have long called for action in this area and the establishment of the council is a good first step. Wool has many uses and there is the potential here to develop it domestically and internationally.

“We know that Irish wool has been undervalued. The launch of the IGWC will see research, innovation, and technical expertise to support the development of wool as a key industry across the island.

“The establishment of the council presents the opportunity to set the tone for ensuring a fair return for sheep farmers on their wool and produce.

“It is crucial that we now also see the introduction of greater supports for the wool and sheep sector, and this is something I will be holding the government to account on.”