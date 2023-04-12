O’Neill welcomes recommitment from President Biden to investment during Belfast visit

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has welcomed a recommitment from President Biden and the US administration to help attract investment and create jobs in the north as he celebrates 25 years of ‘transformative peace’ in Belfast today.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“President Biden’s visit to Belfast today is a special moment as we celebrate 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and transformative peace on this island.

“I welcome the support and recommitment from Joe Biden today to work with us as we look towards the future with hope, ambition, and opportunity.

“I look forward to working with his administration to deepen further US investment, create good jobs and strengthen our economy to the benefit of everyone.

“We now have a strong economic advantage and unique access to trade in the world’s biggest economic markets – we need to seize that opportunity now.

“Our people and businesses need stability and they need local government now – there is an onus on the two governments and the DUP to get the institutions up and running.

“It is my absolute determination to work together to make politics work and to deliver for workers, families and businesses.”