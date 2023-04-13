Hargey welcomes progress on ‘exciting’ Euro 2028 bid

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has welcomed continued progress on the ‘exciting joint bid’ to host Euro 2028 in Ireland and Britain.

The party’s communities spokesperson said:

“I am pleased to see continued progress and support for the joint Ireland and Britain bid to host the Euro 2028 tournament.

“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our island by hosting one of the biggest tournaments in international football and it cannot be missed.

“The potential to host multiple major fixtures at football stadiums across Ireland and Britain, including a newly built Casement Park, is a huge boost for local sport.

“Work to build the new Casement Park must begin urgently to ensure this first-class venue is ready for the potential of Euro 2028 fixtures being played there.

“If successful in the joint bid, we will attract thousands of football fans from across Europe to our towns and cities, creating jobs and boosting our local economy.

“I welcome the continued efforts of both the IFA and GAA in working in partnership to make this happen, with the support of all parties to get this over the line.”