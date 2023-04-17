Opening of SUSI applications for academic year 2023/24 welcome - Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Higher Education, Mairéad Farrell TD, has welcomed the opening of the SUSI grant application system for the academic year 2023/24 and urged students to be aware of some of the changes to this years regulations.

Teachta Farrell stated:

“For those applying to SUSI for the coming academic year they should be aware of the changes that were announced last year as part of the Budget.

"This is particularly important for those who may have applied last year but narrowly missed out.

“The income limit has increased from €55,240 to €62,000 for the 50% student contribution grant. There is also now a small grant of €500 for incomes between €62,000 and €100,000.

“For postgraduates there has been an increase in the contribution grant by €500 from €3,500 to €4,000.

"For mature students there has also been a change to the second change eligibility criteria, reducing this from five years to three years.

“Other changes are the exclusion of rental income earned under Rent-a Room Relief Scheme from reckonable income and an increase in the amount of Holiday Earnings which may be deducted from the total household income from €4,500 to €6,552.

“Existing students and would be students are under serious pressure with the cost of living.

"Affordable accommodation remains very difficulty to come by. The student contribution charge is onerous and is effectively fees by another name.

"We in Sinn Féin understand these concerns. I will examining various ways these pressures can be eased through this year’s Budget."