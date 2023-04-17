Families impacted by neurology scandal deserve truth and accountability - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said the outcome of a Judicial Review into the neurology scandal is a positive step in the families search for truth and accountability.

The North Belfast assembly member said there is a responsibility now on Michael Watt to fully comply with investigations into these serious failings.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“It’s a positive step that neurology campaigner Danielle O’Neill has been successful in a Judicial Review challenging a decision to allow Michael Watt to remove himself from the medical register.

“This is the right decision and now means that Michael Watt must comply with investigations and answer questions from former patients and the public inquiry into these events.

“The families traumatised by this scandal deserve answers and accountability quickly and I want to commend them all for their steadfast determination to achieve that.

“There is an onus on the Belfast Trust to fully implement the recommendations of the damning report into serious failings and do all they can to support the families traumatised by what happened.

“I will be raising these at next week’s All Party Group on Neurology and I will continue to stand with the families at the heart of this as they continue searching for the truth.”