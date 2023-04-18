Senator Paul Gavan elected Council of Europe Rapporteur for Lachin Corridor Crisis

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has been elected as Rapporteur for a key Council of Europe report dealing with addressing the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

This is the second occasion on which Senator Gavan has been chosen to write a report relating to the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Senator Gavan was elected unanimously by members of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons for this report.

He has been a very active member of the Parliamentary Assembly for the Council of Europe for the past five years, speaking out on a wide range of human rights issues including the North of Ireland, Palestine, Catalonia, and the rights of migrants and refugees.

He was previously nominated to the influential Committee on Rules and Procedures for the Council in 2019. He also currently holds the position of Vice President of the Committee of Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons.

Senator Gavan said:

“I am honoured to have been selected as Rapporteur.

“I have been tasked with leading a report into the current crisis, which relates to access to the Lachin Corridor, which is the only road linking Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia.

“I will seek to work constructively with all parties to establish the humanitarian consequences of the current blockade and make recommendations as to how best to address those consequences, with particular emphasis on how to assist those most in need.

“The issues around the Lachin Corridor are very serious but to date have not received the attention they deserve.

“I would like to thank all members who have voted for me and hope that we can get to work now, establish the facts on the ground, and issue a clear report on the humanitarian consequences of the current crisis in a timely manner.”