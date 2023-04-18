Stability Programme Update underlines state’s capacity to address housing and health failures in the years ahead - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty, has commented on the Stability Programme Update for 2023, published today.

Teachta Doherty said:

“The Stability Programme Update projects strong tax receipts in the years ahead and an improvement in the position of the public finances.

“This is welcome and strengthens the state’s capacity to address persistent failures by this government in the provision of housing and health services.

“The government’s abject failure in housing has caused untold pressure and despair for renters, those wishing to purchase their first home, and those now facing eviction.

“What today’s SPU underlines is that there is no excuse and nowhere to hide for this government in addressing this and other challenges our people and economy face.

“Addressing the housing disaster, waiting lists in our health service and child poverty is not a question of resources but a question of political will and political choices.

“Where this government has failed, Sinn Féin is determined and ready to deliver change for workers and families.

“Households and businesses have withstood significant economic headwinds in the past year, not least the high level of inflation.

“Today’s Stability Programme Update has revised downwards the level of inflation for this year.

“While welcome, the increased cost of living workers and families have faced cannot be overstated.

“Today’s forecasts reflect the state’s capacity to provide targeted measures to support households in the months ahead.”