Maskey welcomes council approval for new housing development in West Belfast

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has tonight welcomed approval by Belfast City Council for much-needed social housing in the west of the city.

The West Belfast MP said:

“We are delighted to hear that the planning application for social housing on Blackstaff Way in West Belfast has been approved.

“This is a significant step towards addressing the housing crisis in Belfast, and we welcome the decision by Belfast City Council.

"Sinn Féin councillors have been working tirelessly to get this application across the line. We are proud to have played a role in securing this much-needed social housing for our community.

“Belfast has over 8,000 people in housing stress, and it's unacceptable that some parties on the council opposed this application.

“We must prioritise the needs of those in housing stress and work together to find solutions.

“Sinn Féin is committed to supporting families and individuals in housing stress and will continue to fight for more social housing in the city.

“We believe everyone has the right to a safe and secure home, and we will not rest until this is achieved.

“The approval of this planning application is a victory for the community, and we thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“Together, we can continue to make progress towards providing affordable and safe housing for all.”