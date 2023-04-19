Executive needed to tackle chronic autism diagnosis waiting lists - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said an Executive is needed to tackle chronic and unacceptable waiting lists for an autism diagnosis.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“It’s unacceptable that an important strategy to progress support for people with autism is being held up by the lack of a functioning Executive.

“Children and adults are suffering for years on chronic waiting lists for a diagnosis and that needs urgently addressed to ensure they have maximum support.

“I have listened to families and support organisations who are crying out for better access to services to give relief to their children and loved ones with autism.

“We need the Executive restored now to end the suffering of children and adults who are waiting for an autism diagnosis and implement the autism strategy quickly.”