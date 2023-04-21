No health worker should be discriminated against due to age or disability - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has commended midwives in the Southern Trust area who fought against an attempt to impose new contracts on them which would have undermined their terms and working conditions.

Colm Gildernew said:

“I want to commend the midwives for the dignified way they worked to protect their rights and ensure the safety of staff and their patients.

“The Southern Trust had attempted to move experienced midwives on to contracts with much worse terms and conditions.

“I fully supported the midwives’ campaign against this attempt to undermine their entitlements.

“The Trust has now abandoned its effort to move nurses on to these contracts, which would have eroded their rights.

“No health worker should be discriminated against due to age or disability.”