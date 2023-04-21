DUP boycott of institutions delaying introduction of paid miscarriage leave - Archibald

The East Derry MLA said:

“The payment of leave for women who have had a miscarriage and their partners has been deferred until at least 2025.

"This is a direct consequence of the DUP's boycott of the Assembly and Executive as regulations need to be introduced to commence paid miscarriage leave.

"Last year parties worked together to make sure miscarriage leave was included in the legislation introducing parental bereavement leave and to start at a later date following consultation.

"This made the north of Ireland a world leader in providing compassionate support to workers suffering miscarriage with statutory paid leave.

"This delay is a blow to those who have campaigned for this groundbreaking law change and is yet another real punishment the DUP's boycott is inflicting on workers and families.

"We need the Executive restored and parties working together to deliver for communities and protect our public services.”