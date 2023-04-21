'Indeed' must do right by workers in redundancy negotiations - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on Indeed, the online job search platform, to do right by their workers in relation to redundancy packages as it prepares to reduce its Dublin workforce.

Teahcta O’Reilly said:

“The news that Indeed is due to cut 225 jobs from its Irish workforce is a crushing blow for the workers, their families, and their communities.

“This is another shock for the tech industry in Ireland and a sign that volatility still pervades the sector.

“As one of the most significant technology sectors in Europe, the continued turbulence across the industry is a worry for tech workers in Ireland.

“Twitter, Stripe, Intel, Dell, Microsoft Google, and Meta/Facebook are just some of the companies who have restructured their workforce with job losses occurring or on the way.

“It is essential that the government engage with workers and companies in the tech sector to see what can be done to reverse this recent trend.

“Furthermore, Indeed must engage in good faith with the workers and their representatives regarding a fair redundancy package.

“In recent days many affected workers have reached out to my office to highlight their concerns at the conduct of the company and the redundancy package being offered.

"A company of the scale and size of Indeed should be able to provide all affected workers with a generous and fair redundancy package.

“In addition to engaging with Indeed, the Department of Enterprise must work with IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland to understand the skills profile of impacted staff and ensure that profiles are shared with client companies of all state agencies who may be hiring or looking for similar skills.

“The volatility in the tech sector over the past number of months further reinforces the need for all workers to join, and be active, in their trade union. Workers need a strong voice in the workplace and the only way to achieve this is through trade unionism.

“I offer mine and Sinn Féin’s solidarity and support to the workers at Indeed in what is a very difficult time.”