Tesco effectively cutting workers’ wages with decision on roster changes - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, said the decision by Tesco Ireland to unilaterally impose significant changes to the rosters of certain workers is in effect a pay cut as the decision will cost staff thousands of euros in lost income.

She called on Tesco to engage with the workers’ trade union, Mandate, and resolve the issues in a mature fashion through constructive dialogue.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Recently Tesco Ireland announced a decision to unilaterally impose significant changes to the rosters of instore ‘Dot Com Pickers’ – the workers who fulfil orders made by online shoppers.

“The move, which workers and the Mandate Trade Union have described as ‘out of the blue’, will cost workers thousands of euros in lost income.

“The changes will not only have financial consequences for workers, but there are also work-life balance issues and other indirect costs to the workers.

“It beggars belief that such a change would be railroaded through, and it is even more astonishing that the company is doing so without negotiation with the workers’ trade union, Mandate.

“It appears that the good will afforded to frontline workers who went above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic has run dry at Tesco Ireland.

“It is essential that Tesco Ireland engage with the workers' trade union, Mandate, and resolve the issues in a mature fashion through constructive dialogue.”