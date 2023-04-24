All-island PGI status for Irish grass-fed cattle - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer welcomed confirmation from the Department of Agriculture that European Commission's Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) status for Irish grass-fed beef on the island of Ireland could be granted before the end of the year.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Sinn Féin has consistently made the case for Irish grass-fed beef to be included on the European Union’s all-island Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) for beef.

“This could help deliver huge economic benefits and farmers and place local farming in a unique position by increasing the north’s share of beef exports to the EU.

“I welcome confirmation from DAERA that this status could be granted before the end of the year.”