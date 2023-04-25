British Government should end cruel cuts and invest in public services - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said the British Government should end its cruel cuts to local Budgets and services and get on with delivering serious investment in our public services now.

Commenting after the Public Sector Chairs forum challenged the British Secretary of State on the cuts, Conor Murphy said:

“Over 50 public bodies have rightly challenged Chris Heaton Harris on the cruel cuts that his government is imposing on families, workers and children and public services in the north.

“In recent days we have seen funding for school budgets axed, including on key programmes to deliver counselling services and extra learning support for disadvantaged children.

“It is cruel, vindictive and undemocratic that these cuts are being imposed on people here by a Tory government in London which has no mandate, because one party refuses to work with the rest of us and continues to hold up progress.

“We need the Executive restored now, parties working together and local ministers taking decisions to deliver for communities and protect our public services from these cruel Tory policies.

“Chris Heaton-Harris should listen to those schools, community organisations and many other groups and individuals who are dealing with the irreparable and devastating damage that these callous cuts will have on society.

“The British government must deliver serious investment in our public services, and end its cycle of punishing cuts and austerity to our public finances.”