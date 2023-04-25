Children in our schools paying the price for ‘damaging and irreparable’ Tory cuts - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said children in our schools are paying the price for ‘damaging and irreparable’ Tory cuts and said the Executive must be restored now to support people.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“Further cuts to education are cruel and will have a detrimental impact on children’s learning in our schools.

“Stopping a scheme that ensures pupils have access to iPads and laptops to complete their school work is deeply concerning.

"Children must be supported in school to have the best start in life, but instead they are being punished for the failure of one party to work together, and are being met with savage Tory cuts.

“It is vital that all our children deserve to have access to high-quality educational facilities and the fact that no new school buildings or school extensions will be started in 2023/24 is devastating.

“The British government needs to properly invest in our public services and end the cycle of damaging and irreparable cuts to vital services.

"We need an Executive up and running now and parties working together to support our children and young people against callous Tory cuts.”