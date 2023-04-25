Sinn Féin requests urgent meeting with Seagate management

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has requested a meeting with management at Seagate for urgent clarity on the company’s restructuring plans.

Speaking after she and her Assembly colleague Pádraig Delargy wrote to Seagate, Ciara Ferguson said:

“Sinn Féin has written to management at Seagate requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the global challenges facing the company and the technology industry.

“I have spoken with workers over recent days, and they need certainty and reassurance on Seagate’s restructuring plans and the future.

“We will also be asking Seagate to clarify that and to outline any plans they have for future investment in Derry.

“Working together is key to creating more jobs and delivering investment in the city.”