Government response to the case of the Murphy 4 unacceptable - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, today raised the case of four workers who were allegedly sacked from their employment due to legitimate trade union activities.

She also criticised the government for their actions to date and branded the response from the government “unacceptable”.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“In the Dáil today I raised the campaign to reinstate the ‘Murphy 4’.

“I informed TDs of the treatment and dismissal of these workers by the engineering and construction company – Murphy International – and called for the government to support the campaign to have the workers reinstated.

“The situation is this – before Christmas 2022, four Unite members working for Murphy International in Limerick were dismissed, including a Unite shop steward.

“Unite believes they were unfairly singled out, victimised, and targeted for legitimate trade union activity.

“These loyal members of staff had a combined 50 years of service.

“It was appalling that they were left to face Christmas, winter, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis without an income.

“The response from government by Minister of State Jennifer Carroll McNeill was unacceptable.

“She expressed her belief that the case of the four men should not have been raised in the Dáil.

“Perhaps this out-of-touch government would prefer if the real-world mistreatment of workers was not brought to their attention, but the case of the Murphy 4 is one we should all lend our support to.

“Our workplaces will never be safe if workers representatives are not protected from victimisation.

“I would again call on the government to support the campaign to reinstate the Murphy 4.”