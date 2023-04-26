Sorca Clarke TD and Mairéad Farrell TD call on Ministers Foley and Harris to resolve the issue around the delayed publication of Leaving Cert results

Sinn Féin TDs, Sorca Clarke and Mairéad Farrell, spokespersons on Education and Higher Education respectively, have voiced concerns their concerns about the reported delays to the publication of this year’s Leaving Cert results.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI), the Irish Universities Association (IUA), and the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) have called on Minister for Education Norma Foley to bring forward the date of this year's Leaving Cert results in line with pre-Covid times. Deputies Clarke and Farrell have called for clarity on when this year’s results can be expected.

Speaking earlier, Teachta Clarke said:

“In a matter of weeks, 6th Year students across the State will sit their first exam in Leaving Certificate 2023. The date they can expect to receive their results remains unknown.

“Although it is expected to be closer to the date results were received last year (September 2nd) than the pre-Covid date of mid-August.

“There has been a complete failure to ensure examiners, markers and the process for dealing with deferrals are in place prior to the exams.

“This is increasing the pressure on students, parents and schools at an already stressful time.”

Teachta Farrell noted that:

“No lessons appear to have been learned from the chaos of the past few years.

“The delays in receiving results leads to delays for first year students beginning college life and another last minute scramble for college accommodation.”

“The Minister for Education has had ample time and opportunity to resolve these issues and has failed our young people yet again.”