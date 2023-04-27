Serious collision on A5 road - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew is at the scene of a serious road collision on the A5 this morning and has asked people to cooperate with emergency services as they remain at the scene.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said:

“There has been a very serious road collision this morning on the A5 road close to Aughnacloy involving multiple vehicles.

“My thoughts are with all involved this morning.

“The Emergency services are currently working at the scene of this collision to support all those impacted.

“There will be disruption in the local area as a result of this tragedy, and I would urge motorists and residents to cooperate with the emergency services as they deal with this incident.”